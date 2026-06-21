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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Brooklyn Beckham massive payday from controversial ad mocking Victoria, David revealed

Brooklyn Beckham received a staggering fee for taking harsh swipe at Victoria and David Beckham in new DoorDash ad

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Brooklyn Beckham massive payday from controversial ad mocking Victoria, David revealed
Brooklyn Beckham massive payday from controversial ad mocking Victoria, David revealed

Brooklyn Beckham received a staggering payday to break his parents’ hearts amid family feud.

Last week, the eldest child of the Beckhams took to his official Instagram account to share his new DoorDash ad in which he cryptically shaded his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, amid intensifying rift.

In the ad, the aspiring chef referenced his “complicated” relationship with his family, stating, “You’re probably wondering why I’m watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home.”

Tossing the FIFA World Cup 2026 tickets onto his coffee table, he continued, “It’s a long story,” before a text flashed across the screen that read, “It’s complicated. More soon.”

In a Saturday, June 20 report, Page Six revealed that Brooklyn received a massive payday of around $1 million for the controversial advertisement.

“Anything that makes him money is good — it shows that his brand is there and flourishing,” said a source.

They added, “To do an ad based on estrangement from family as if it’s a joke, when his family is devastated and his sister and grandparents are inconsolable, is terrible…”

“Brooklyn claims he wants peace and privacy and nothing to do with his family — now he’s trying to cash in on it all,” the insider noted.

The controversial ad sparked massive backlash against Brooklyn Beckham, as fans slammed him saying that if it was not for his dad David Beckham, no one would have cared who and where he was.

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