Jimmy Kimmel warns Trump ‘don’t do anything stupid’ as Rosie O’Donnell takes over his show

While Jimmy Kimmel prepares to take a break from his hit late-night show, he’s making sure the Trump jokes keep coming.
On Thursday, June 18 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host announced that he is stepping back from the late-night show temporarily for a summer break.
In his opening monologue, the 58-year-old TV host quipped, “I will be taking the next two months off – this time voluntarily,” referencing the brief suspension of his show in September 2025 over his comments regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.
However, Kimmel – who has a long-running feud with the US President and often mocks him on the show – ensured the Trump jokes never stopped by brining in fellow Trump critic Rosie O’Donnell as his replacement.
"As a special treat for our commander-in-chief, I asked one of his all-time favorites, Rosie O'Donnell, to be here," Kimmel said, warning, “All I ask in return, Mr. President, is that you don't do anything stupid while I'm gone, OK?”
It is worth mentioning that Rosie and Trump have a history of feuding on social media and on television since December 2006.
In July 2025, the beef appeared to reach its peak when the president threatened to revoke The Rosie Show host’s US citizenship in his Truth Social post.
“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship. She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her. GOD BLESS AMERICA.”
Firing back at Trump, the 64-year-old talk show host issued an equally heated response, writing, “The president of the usa has always hated the fact that i see him for who he is – a criminal con man sexual abusing liar out to harm our nation to serve himself – this is why i moved to Ireland.”
During his absence from the show, Jimmy Kimmel announced a star-studded roster of guest hosts that will be filling in for him, including Tiffany Haddish, Colman Domingo, Ike Barinholtz, Anthony Anderson and Jelly Roll.