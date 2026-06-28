Harry Styles makes surprise move with Zoë Kravitz after shocking Wembley concert incident

Harry Styles has made a surprise move with his fiancée, Zoë Kravitz, after the shocking Wembley concert incident.
The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has stepped out for a relaxed outing with his partner just a few hours after he sparked buzz during his latest gig.
Over the weekend, Harry, 32, and Zoë, 37, were spotted at Hampstead Heath in London to enjoy a cosy picnic.
For the outing, the critically acclaimed musician kept it low-key, sporting a red-and-white shirt which he paired with black shorts and a baseball cap.
The Batman actress was also looking chic in a summer-friendly outfit; she was wearing a black top with blue shorts and matching sunglasses.
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz PDA filled date:
During the new sighting, the couple, who are reportedly engaged, shared PDA-filled moments, with the singer seen closing his eyes and resting his head on her lap as they soaked up the sunshine on a picnic blanket.
This update came shortly after Harry raised fans’ concerns during his electrifying performance in Wembley, which later turned into a shocking incident.
Shocking incident during Wembley show:
The Kiss All the Time Disco Occasionally singer collapsed to the ground while performing during the heatwave on Friday night.
Notably, the UK record for the hottest day in June was broken for a third day in a row, with temperatures reaching 37.5 °C in London, and Harry decides to take his partner on a romantic date.
However, leaving the internet behind, the singer continued to enjoy the outing when fans expressed worry for the singer.
The fans' speculations began after the former One Direction singer could be seen blowing water out of his mouth for his famous 'whale' spit before visibly choking in the now resurfacing video clips on social media.
Fans' reactions:
As the footage gained popularity on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section with their concerns, with one noting, “I nearly had a heart attack watching the live stream!! Thought he collapsed from heat or exhaustion!!! Love you dearly, Harry!!”
“When he fell to his knees, my heart stopped in shock. Harry is incredible. It surely takes immense strength and stamina to perform in these temperatures, and yet he always gives it his all,” a second commented.
While a third said, “He’s too dedicated to us, just breathe, Harry.”
Speaking about the shocking incident, an insider revealed, “As Harry ran down the stage for the final time in preparation for his famous whale, he sprayed the crowd before he then started to cough.”
“Managing to suppress his chokes, he performed the whale before falling to the floor, where he lay on his back and continued to cough and splutter. It was quite worrying, but he quickly got up to continue with the gig,” the tipster told Daily Mail.
So far, Harry Styles has not issued a statement on his health update; instead, he stepped out with his life partner to “beat the heat.”
Harry Styles career:
For those unfamiliar, the Night Changes singer is currently on his "Together, Together" music tour.
The tour features extended residencies in just seven select cities, running from May through December, to promote his fourth independent studio album, Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally, which he released on March 6th, 2026.