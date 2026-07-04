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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 15 hours ago
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Farah Khan opens up about hilarious 'Main Hoon Na' stunt fail involving Shah Rukh Khan

The Bollywood filmmaker recently revisited one of the funniest moments from the set of her directorial debut, 'Main Hoon Naa'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 15 hours ago
Farah Khan opens up about hilarious Main Hoon Na stunt fail involving Shah Rukh Khan
Farah Khan opens up about hilarious 'Main Hoon Na' stunt fail involving Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan recalled a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment from the set of Main Hoon Na, revealing that Shah Rukh Khan "rolled on the floor laughing" after a stunt sequence went unexpectedly wrong during filming.

The Bollywood filmmaker recently revisited one of the funniest moments from the set of her directorial debut, Main Hoon Naa, while catching up with actors Murali Sharma and Ashwini Kalsekar in her latest YouTube vlog.

Farah Khan recalls a memorable Main Hoon Naa stunt mishap

During the conversation, Sharma recounted a harness sequence that went hilariously wrong while filming Main Hoon Naa.

"I had to fly only till the first floor," Murali said while revisiting the incident.

Farah noted that the stunt equipment available at the time wasn't as advanced, contributing to the on-set mishap.

"At that time, harness quality was not very good and people didn't know how to use it properly. He just had to get out of the car, and Murali was hanging onto the door. Murali and door both flew up," she recalled.

Murali admitted that it was his first experience performing a stunt using ropes and said the incident became a source of amusement for everyone on the set.

"These people were laughing. That was my first time on a rope. When Shah Rukh sir came, he was shown the entire shot. He rolled on the floor laughing," the actor shared.

Ashwini Kalsekar also joined the conversation, saying, "Even when you see that shot now, he has those real scared expressions," she said with a laugh.


Main Hoon Na film

Main Hoon Na is a cult-classic 2004 Bollywood action-comedy-drama film.

It marked the brilliant directorial debut of Farah Khan and stars Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, and Amrita Rao in the leading roles.

The film follows Major Ram Prasad Sharma (Shah Rukh Khan), an undercover Army officer who poses as a college student to protect a general's daughter while trying to reunite with his estranged family.

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