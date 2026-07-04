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Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut

YRF and Alia Bhatt celebrate the massive Day 1 success of their action thriller film ‘Alpha’ at box office

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut
Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut

Alia Bhatt-led action thriller movie rocked the box office with a strong debut.

On Saturday, July 4, Yash Raj Film’s official Instagram account shared a joint post with the Student of the Year actress and Sharvari, sharing an exciting update with fans.

In the update, the Indian film production and distribution company revealed that Alpha, released on July 3, 2026, roared into the theatres with an impressive opening, collecting ₹17.42 crore on Day 1.

“αlpha audience. αlpha vibe. See you in cinemas for all the action, music and madness,” captioned YRF.

The post featured an image that included a poster of the film, along with the delightful announcement that read, “Alpha wins hearts worldwide. Day 1 worldwide gross ₹17.42 cr.”

It also included a breakdown of the collection, “Indian ₹11.20 crore GBOC (₹9.25 crore NBOC) Overseas ₹6.22 crore GBOC ($647K).”

Alpha makes strong weekend debut at box office

On Saturday, July 4, the Hindustan Times reported that Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-led Alpha made a strong debut at weekend box office by grossing ₹3.11 crore, as per collection records obtained at 5 p.m. local time.

“Early estimates from trade tracker Sacnilk reveal collections stand at ₹3.11 crore. This collection is from the 4.362 shows recorded,” noted the outlet.

Karan Johar hypes Alpha

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Indian film director and producer Karan Johar shared his thoughts about the movie, noting, “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things…the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors…”

He continued, The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!”

Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ roars into cinemas with impressive box office debut


Alpha plot

A synopsis for Alpha on IMDb reads, “Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life. She is bold, cold, and ready to cross any line, hurting anyone who stands in her way.”

Alpha cast

The ensemble cast of Alpha includes Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Dia Mirza, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Vishal Katpal, and Shubhi Mehta.

It also includes a cameo appearance of Hrithik Roshan.

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