Salman Khan issues first statement after ‘Maatrubhumi’ hits roadblock

Salman Khan cannot stay silent when it is about his career!
24 hours after his much-awaited movie, Maatrubhumi, experienced another setback, the Sikandar actor turned to his Instagram stories to share the first statement.
Salman – who has been under strict scrutiny due to his ongoing controversy regarding the Kala Hiran movie has decided to support his family during the tough times.
The Tere Naam actor has cheered for his brother, Sohail Khan, who has made a grand entrance into Prime Video’s infamous reality show, Alliance.
Message to brother, Sohail Khan
Sharing the promo video, as the dotting elder brother scribbled, “Best Wishes Brother @sohailkhanofficial @banijayasia @primevideoin #Alliance.”
Alongside Salman, his youngest sister, Arpita Khan, also shared a heartwarming message for her brother, writing, “Always took it for granted you're one call away.”
“And then got lazy to make that call, only today to realise I want to talk to you about so many things & for the past few days I haven’t been able to call you. Miss you so much. Can't wait to watch you win the show. Shine on bhai, we love you,” she wrote.
Well, Salman’s younger brother has attempted to revive his career in the entertainment industry; even the legendary actor might also need to make a move to escalate his Bollywood career.
Salman Khan's drowning career
Multiple media reports suggested that the upcoming movie of Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, Maatrubhumi, has faced another roadblock ahead of its release.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has withheld certification of the film, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, who previously changed the title of the movie, which was Battle of Galwan.
Notably, the title was renamed from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace to avoid political and geopolitical controversies.
So far, Salman Khan has not issued any statement regarding the new directives for his film.