Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Princess Diana brother shares emotional message ahead of Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to spend weekend at Althorp House with plan to visit Princess Diana’s grave

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Princess Diana brother shares emotional message ahead of Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit
Princess Diana brother shares emotional message ahead of Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has released an emotional message just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plan to spend the weekend at Althorp House came to light.

As reported by Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – who had a private reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House on Friday, are likely to visit late Diana’s grave at her ancestral home.

According to the outlet – the Duke and Duchess might conclude their whirlwind UK trip on July 12 with a visit to Althorp House – where the ninth Earl of the Spencer family lives with his wife Cat Jarman.

Just hours after Harry and Meghan’s plans to spend the weekend in the UK were confirmed – Diana’s brother turned to his Instagram stories to share a somber statement expressing his profound sadness over a horrific news.

Sharing photo of him sitting next to the recently murdered, former UK minister, Anne Widdecombe, Charles wrote, “Horrific news about the violent death of Anne Widdecombe - an honoured guest at @althorphouse A few years back. RIP.”

Princess Diana brother shares emotional message ahead of Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit

What to know about Anne Widdecombe killing

As reported by various outlets, the former Conservative minister was found dead at her home on Dartmoor in Devon on Thursday morning.

According to the official and updated statement by Devon and Cornwall Police on Saturday, July 11, Anne – who succumbed to serious injuries, was believed to have been attacked on Wednesday at around 12.30pm.

The statement was issued a day after a 26-year-old man was arrested over suspicion of Anne’s murder.

However – the man has been released after 24hours in police custody and the investigation on the late politician’s murder has begun.

Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Princess Kate pens joyful message after King Charles secret reunion with Archie, Lilibet
Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion
Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove
Prince Harry gives sharp response to Charlotte Griffiths' 'bawdiness' allegations
Prince Harry gives sharp response to Charlotte Griffiths' 'bawdiness' allegations
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
Royal Family celebrates baby arrival with heartfelt snap from hospital: See
Royal Family celebrates baby arrival with heartfelt snap from hospital: See

Popular News

Find out Spelling Bee hints, answers for July 11

Find out Spelling Bee hints, answers for July 11
44 minutes ago
15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway

15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam speedboat capsize: Rescue efforts underway
an hour ago
Cyclospora parasite outbreak sickens nearly 3,000 people across US

Cyclospora parasite outbreak sickens nearly 3,000 people across US

2 hours ago