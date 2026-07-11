Princess Diana brother shares emotional message ahead of Harry, Meghan’s Althorp visit

Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has released an emotional message just hours after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plan to spend the weekend at Althorp House came to light.
As reported by Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – who had a private reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House on Friday, are likely to visit late Diana’s grave at her ancestral home.
According to the outlet – the Duke and Duchess might conclude their whirlwind UK trip on July 12 with a visit to Althorp House – where the ninth Earl of the Spencer family lives with his wife Cat Jarman.
Just hours after Harry and Meghan’s plans to spend the weekend in the UK were confirmed – Diana’s brother turned to his Instagram stories to share a somber statement expressing his profound sadness over a horrific news.
Sharing photo of him sitting next to the recently murdered, former UK minister, Anne Widdecombe, Charles wrote, “Horrific news about the violent death of Anne Widdecombe - an honoured guest at @althorphouse A few years back. RIP.”
What to know about Anne Widdecombe killing
As reported by various outlets, the former Conservative minister was found dead at her home on Dartmoor in Devon on Thursday morning.
According to the official and updated statement by Devon and Cornwall Police on Saturday, July 11, Anne – who succumbed to serious injuries, was believed to have been attacked on Wednesday at around 12.30pm.
The statement was issued a day after a 26-year-old man was arrested over suspicion of Anne’s murder.
However – the man has been released after 24hours in police custody and the investigation on the late politician’s murder has begun.