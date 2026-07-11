Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove

Meghan Markle fails to achieve real outcome from her reunion with King Charles amid UK visit

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove
King Charles shatters Meghan’s big dream despite warm welcome at Highgrove

King Charles’ one strong decision after meeting Meghan Markle and grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet has reportedly ruined her real motive behind UK return after four years.

The Duchess of Sussex – who confirmed her first-ever UK visit since 2022 on Thursday, July 9, in a surprise last-minute decision, was hosted by the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla at Highgrove House on Friday afternoon.

Meghan and kids’ reunion with Harry’s father was confirmed by Buckingham Palace in an official statement released by Royal correspondent, Rebecca English.

King Charles’ official statement also confirmed that “since it was a private family gathering no photo will be released.”

Now, sources from Meghan’s circle are claiming that Royal Family’s decision to not offer the world any glimpse of their meeting with Duke’s wife and kids has shattered her dream to “reset narrative” about Sussexes in the UK.

An insider told Rob Shuter, “The meeting was valuable” but Meghan’s real objective was always the image as she believed that the photograph was the prize.”

The source went on to explain, “Meghan understands the power of imagery better than almost anyone. A single picture with the King would have reminded the world that she and Harry are still royalty. That’s branding gold.”

“This wasn’t about family,” noted the insider, adding, “It was about access. Royal association remains their most valuable asset.”

They further added that “A smiling photograph with the King would have instantly reset the narrative, reinforced their status, and reminded everyone that they still belong in the royal conversation.”

Real reason Buckingham Palace’s did not release photo from Meghan Markle, Archie, Lilibet’s reunion with King Charles

According to insiders, Buckingham Palace had an understanding of what the Sussexes might want to achieve from the photo-op, therefore, they declined to give them the opportunity to cash the moment for their own gains.

“The Palace knew the value of that photograph,” noted the insider.

“It would have been used for years as proof of reconciliation and royal endorsement. The meeting happened. The picture didn’t,” they added.

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