Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry releases big statement after King Charles' meeting with Meghan Markle and kids, Archie, Lilibet

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet
Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has shared a heartfelt video with a sweet message after a meeting with King Charles alongside Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In an official statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday, July 10, it was confirmed that “the King this afternoon hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House.”

The statement, which was shared by Royal correspondent Rebecca English on her Instagram and X account confirmed that Queen Camilla was also present during Charles’ private meeting with Harry and his kids – whom the monarch has met for the first time since the duke left the UK.

It further announced that “Since this was a 'private family occasion', no images will be released.”

Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet

The surprise reunion came after days of speculation and uncertainty over Meghan’s UK arrival as it was cancelled last week after the UK police denied to provide tax-payer security to Harry and his family during their stay.

Following Buckingham Palace’s statement on behalf of the King – the official Instagram account of The Invictus Games released an exciting reel with a heartfelt message from their founder, Prince Harry, as he kicked off one-year countdown to the multi-sporting event 2027, scheduled to held in Birmingham.

The beaming Instagram video, featuring Harry enthusiastically taking part in games like pickle ball, wheelchair basketball and racing was accompanied by a sweet message from the 41-year-old Royal.


“One year closer to welcoming the world to Birmingham! To mark One Year to Go milestone to #IG27, members of the international Invictus Community came together to connect, try the sports that will feature in Birmingham and celebrate the journey ahead,” read the message.

“The Invictus Community is like no other and today was just a small taste of the magic that will be brought to Birmingham in 2027,” it added.

Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
King Charles makes surprise move after quietly welcoming Harry, Meghan and their children
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
Royal Family celebrates baby arrival with heartfelt snap from hospital: See
Royal Family celebrates baby arrival with heartfelt snap from hospital: See
Prince Harry mirrors Prince William's podcast move amid UK visit
Prince Harry mirrors Prince William's podcast move amid UK visit
King Charles, Queen Camilla confirmed to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
King Charles, Queen Camilla confirmed to open Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
Princess Kate returns to charity polo match after two years to cheer on Prince William
Prince Harry finally kicks off one-year countdown to Invictus Games 2027 in high spirit
Prince Harry finally kicks off one-year countdown to Invictus Games 2027 in high spirit
Princess Leonor set for crucial new chapter after completing 3-year military training
Princess Leonor set for crucial new chapter after completing 3-year military training

Popular News

Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'

Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'
2 hours ago
David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash

David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash
an hour ago
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids

Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
2 hours ago