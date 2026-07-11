Prince Harry drops first heartfelt message after King Charles hosts Meghan, Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has shared a heartfelt video with a sweet message after a meeting with King Charles alongside Meghan Markle and kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
In an official statement from Buckingham Palace on Friday, July 10, it was confirmed that “the King this afternoon hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House.”
The statement, which was shared by Royal correspondent Rebecca English on her Instagram and X account confirmed that Queen Camilla was also present during Charles’ private meeting with Harry and his kids – whom the monarch has met for the first time since the duke left the UK.
It further announced that “Since this was a 'private family occasion', no images will be released.”
The surprise reunion came after days of speculation and uncertainty over Meghan’s UK arrival as it was cancelled last week after the UK police denied to provide tax-payer security to Harry and his family during their stay.
Following Buckingham Palace’s statement on behalf of the King – the official Instagram account of The Invictus Games released an exciting reel with a heartfelt message from their founder, Prince Harry, as he kicked off one-year countdown to the multi-sporting event 2027, scheduled to held in Birmingham.
The beaming Instagram video, featuring Harry enthusiastically taking part in games like pickle ball, wheelchair basketball and racing was accompanied by a sweet message from the 41-year-old Royal.
“One year closer to welcoming the world to Birmingham! To mark One Year to Go milestone to #IG27, members of the international Invictus Community came together to connect, try the sports that will feature in Birmingham and celebrate the journey ahead,” read the message.
“The Invictus Community is like no other and today was just a small taste of the magic that will be brought to Birmingham in 2027,” it added.