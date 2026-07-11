Prince Harry, Meghan and kids to visit Princess Diana’s grave after King Charles meeting?

A major update has emerged about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children’s UK stay.
On Friday, July 10, the Duchess of Sussex, along with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, secretly arrived in the United Kingdom for a long-awaited reunion with King Charles.
The monarch, joined by Queen Camilla, hosted his younger son and his family at Highgrove House, confirmed Buckingham Palace, noting that no photos from the reunion will be shared as the meeting marked a “private family occasion.”
While it was previously reported that Meghan and her children may visit the UK on a short 24-hour trip, the plan has seemingly taken a big change.
According to Express UK’s bombshell update, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might spend their weekend – July 11 and 12 – in Britain, and will conclude the trip with a poignant visit.
Over the weekend, Harry, Meghan and their children are expected to stay at Althorp House with the Spencers – the duke’s maternal family.
During their stay, the couple and their kids will “visit the grave of Harry's mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales.”
King Charles secretly hosts Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet at Highgrove
Taking to her official Instagram Stories, royal reporter Rebecca English shared that the British King secretly hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children at his private estate Highgrove House.
In the update, Rebecca reported, “Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King this afternoon hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House.”
She also noted, “Since this was a ‘private family occasion,’ no images will be released.”
The royal reporter went on to share, “Queen Camilla was also present.”
This marked King Charles’s first reunion with his youngest grandchildren, as they previously met four years ago in June 2020 during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.