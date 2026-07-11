Prince William, Kate left out of Harry and Meghan's surprise reunion with King Charles: Here's why  

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have shocked the British Royal Family with their most unexpected reunion with King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
Despite His Majesty's last-minute royal snub of turning down a royal stay offer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their London trip, the royal couple displayed magnanimity by showing up alongside their two kids, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.
King Charles hosts Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
The 78-year-old British monarch, who has been estranged from Harry and Meghan since they stepped down from their senior working royal roles in 2020, has quietly hosted the Sussexes at his local residence in Gloucester.
Notably, during the royal meeting, King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance while Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are seemingly "unpleasant" by the arrival of the distant royal couple.
Why Prince and Princess of Wales skip Harry, Meghan and their kids' reunion with King Charles?
The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are reportedly not on speaking terms with Harry and Meghan, particularly after the duke's bombshell memoir, Spare, attended the DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup, which took place at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor.
Sweet show of support for William by Catherine
During their latest sighting, Catherine, 44, showed sweet support to William, 44, as Her Royal Highness was seen placing a smooch on the future monarch's cheek after he managed to generate more than £ 1 million for charitable causes at the charity foundation.
The future King and Queen appeared unbothered by the heartfelt reunion of Meghan and Harry, as they prioritised raising funds rather than joining Their Majesties to host the Sussexes, nearly four years later.
William halted his busy working schedule as he took part in the fundraising program by playing in his customary defensive position at number four alongside teammates including former England captain Mark Tomlinson, Saudi businessman Amr Zedan, and Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.
This move by the next heir to the British throne, branded "rare" as he finally attended the historic sports event, took place near his residence.
What is William's rare engagement?
Speaking about William's attendance at the charity event, royal commentators noted, "He doesn't get time to play at all, really, because of his commitments and his busy schedule."
"To have him here today to play is truly a very, very rare occasion," the tipster noted.
Well, in the wake of Harry and William's estrangement, the future monarch’s move might express his frustration over his father’s secret meetings with his younger brother, who once accused him in his publication, Spare.