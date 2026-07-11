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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion

The Duchess of Sussex sets her sights on a bombshell collaboration that could shake up Prince Harry’s reconciliation efforts

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion
Meghan Markle’s explosive plan could derail Harry’s reconciliation with Charles after reunion

Meghan Markle has made yet another bombshell plan.

In it’s explosive Friday, July 10 report, Radar Online revealed that the Duchess of Sussex is planning a major collaboration with American socialite Kris Jenner, which has left Prince Harry “deeply uneasy” amid his efforts to reconcile with King Charles.

According to an insider, the As Ever founder has set her sights on a reality TV move, in a bid to give her finances a boost.

"It genuinely unsettles Harry to see this relationship taking such a prominent role again,” said the source referencing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent photogate controversy involving the Kardashians.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Kris Jenner on her 70th birthday bash
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with Kris Jenner on her 70th birthday bash

The tipster continued, "At a time when he is making a conscious effort to repair long-damaged ties with his family, he worries that being publicly linked so closely with reality television figures sends the wrong message and could jeopardize that progress."

They went on to add, "From his point of view, it creates a disconnect between the life he is trying to rebuild and the image being projected."

Speaking to the outlet, the insider also claimed that Meghan’s plan to collaborate with Kris Jenner is a “calculated effort” to revive her Hollywood glory.

"Meghan sees Kris as someone who understands how to turn visibility into longevity. There is a belief that a reality-based project, handled carefully, could redefine how Meghan connects with audiences while maintaining control over her narrative,” they noted.


The source added, "Public backing from someone like Kris carries real weight in entertainment and influencer circles. Meghan views that kind of support as essential to maintaining momentum and opening new opportunities."

Prince Harry’s reunion with King Charles

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

This bombshell update comes shortly after Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reunited with King Charles at Highgrove House after four years.

Prince Harry also joined his wife and children in the meeting following the Invictus Games 2027 one-year countdown event.

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