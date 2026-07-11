Rajpal Yadav suffers crushing blow in cheque bounce case as High Court delivers verdict

Rajpal Yadav has received a fresh blow in his cheque bounce case.
On Friday, July 10, the Delhi High Court announced its verdict and upheld the Indian actor’s conviction in seven cheque bounce cases, reported the Hindustan Times.
In the ruling, the court noted that there was no error in the session court’s judgment and also denied him probation, stating that the Chup Chup Ke actor had repeatedly failed to keep his promises to replay the complainant.
“[Yadav] is sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 3 months in each of the 7 complaint cases and pay a fine of ₹1.05 crore in each case,” said a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.
However, the court paused the implementation of the sentence for two months, allowing the actor to explore further legal options.
While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s legal team repeatedly requested more time, saying arrangements were being made to clear the dues, the court stated that Rajpal Yadav failed to keep those commitments despite multiple opportunities.
The bench said that the Khatta Meetha star stated in open court that he would rather “go to jail five more times” than repay the complainant, noting, “This court is not inclined to grant him the relief of probation."
Rajpal Yadav challenges Session Court decision
Rajpal Yadav had approached the Delhi High Court to challenge a trial court’s May 2024 order that sentenced him to three months in jail.
The case was filed by a private company, which alleged that the actor borrowed ₹5 crore in 2010 to produce his film Ata Pata Laapata and had agreed to repay ₹8 crore but failed to fulfil the commitment.