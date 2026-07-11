Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Rajpal Yadav suffers crushing blow in cheque bounce case as High Court delivers verdict

The Delhi High Court delivers major verdict in Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce case

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Rajpal Yadav suffers crushing blow in cheque bounce case as High Court delivers verdict
Rajpal Yadav suffers crushing blow in cheque bounce case as High Court delivers verdict

Rajpal Yadav has received a fresh blow in his cheque bounce case.

On Friday, July 10, the Delhi High Court announced its verdict and upheld the Indian actor’s conviction in seven cheque bounce cases, reported the Hindustan Times.

In the ruling, the court noted that there was no error in the session court’s judgment and also denied him probation, stating that the Chup Chup Ke actor had repeatedly failed to keep his promises to replay the complainant.

“[Yadav] is sentenced to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 3 months in each of the 7 complaint cases and pay a fine of ₹1.05 crore in each case,” said a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma.


However, the court paused the implementation of the sentence for two months, allowing the actor to explore further legal options.

While the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor’s legal team repeatedly requested more time, saying arrangements were being made to clear the dues, the court stated that Rajpal Yadav failed to keep those commitments despite multiple opportunities.

The bench said that the Khatta Meetha star stated in open court that he would rather “go to jail five more times” than repay the complainant, noting, “This court is not inclined to grant him the relief of probation."


Rajpal Yadav challenges Session Court decision

Rajpal Yadav had approached the Delhi High Court to challenge a trial court’s May 2024 order that sentenced him to three months in jail.

The case was filed by a private company, which alleged that the actor borrowed ₹5 crore in 2010 to produce his film Ata Pata Laapata and had agreed to repay ₹8 crore but failed to fulfil the commitment.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know
Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about 'Dhurandhar's' impact on Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about 'Dhurandhar's' impact on Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Saira Banu remembers Dilip Kumar with heartfelt tribute on 5th death anniversary
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection
Diljit Dosanjh's 'Sutluj' hits new roadblock after CBFC's major objection

Popular News

Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids

Buckingham Palace takes shocking decision shortly after secret reunion with Harry, Meghan and kids
3 hours ago
Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats

Oil tankers navigate Strait of Hormuz despite security threats
3 hours ago
Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says

Iran will never surrender, Parliament Speaker Ghalibaf says
3 hours ago