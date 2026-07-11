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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
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Beyoncé teases new album during special appearance at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium gig?

Beyoncé shocks crowd with unexpected appearance at Jay-Z's surprise celebrtions at Yankee Stadium

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 19 minutes ago
Beyoncé teases new album during special appearance at Jay-Zs Yankee Stadium gig
Beyoncé teases new album during special appearance at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium gig 

Jay-Z has officially kicked off his special celebrations with a high-powered performance at Yankee Stadium. 

The Niggas in Paris crooner took the stage on Friday, July 10, to commemorate the 30th anniversary of his legendary debut album, Reasonable Doubt, during his ongoing concert in the Bronx, New York City.  

The American rapper and businessman, also known as Shawn Corey Carter, begins his electrifying performance with pop star Beyoncé. 

Jay-Z's special performance for Beyoncé

Later, he performed his iconic track, Can't Knock the Hustle, which he released in 1996, ft. Mary J. Blige.

"They said I sold out. I did sell out three nights at Yankee Stadium," Jay-Z screamed as he performed his first song of the first day of his Jay-Z 30.  

For those unaware, the record executive teased his fans by confirming his sold-out shows, previously branding himself as holding the record for the most sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's joint performance 

Jay-Z and Beyoncé shocked the crowd as the Grammy-winning couple sang the Can't Knock the Hustle song together. 

Apart from the two, their daughter Blue Ivy Carter also played the piano during her father's 1996 hit, Feelin'It, mesmerising the stadium with her exceptional piano playing skills.

A heartfelt nod to Beyoncé 

Jay-Z also surprised his fans after he gave a subtle nod to Beyoncé as he played a never-before-seen clip of the superstar, cutting his hair as he sat in an empty stadium, seemingly before his show. 

Beyoncé teases new album?  

As the clip went viral, fans believed it was a "soft launch" of her new studio album after the release of her superhit musical collection, Cowboy Carter.


One fan guessed, "New album soft launch."

"I thought it looked back to the buzz look!!" another gushed.

A third said, "My wife cut my hair in the seats of the Stadium perfect Bar."

"Just playing in that man's head," a fourth commented.

As of now, neither Jay-Z nor Beyoncé have confirmed the upcoming release of her studio album.  


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