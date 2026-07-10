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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years

King Charles secretly hosts Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet with Queen Camilla at his private estate

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years
King Charles finally meets Archie, Lilibet as Meghan Markle returns to UK after years

King Charles’s longing has finally ended as he has met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after years.

Taking to her official Instagram Stories on Friday, July 10, royal reporter Rebecca English shared that the British King secretly hosted Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their children at his private estate, Highgrove House.

Notably, Queen Camilla also joined the King for the rare meeting.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

In the update, Rebecca reported, “Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King this afternoon hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet at Highgrove House.”

She also noted, “Since this was a ‘private family occasion,’ no images will be released.”

The royal reporter went on to share, “Queen Camilla was also present.”

When did King Charles previously meet Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

King Charles previously met Prince Archie and Princess four years ago in June 2020 during the late Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London.

King Charles’s efforts to reunite with Archie and Lilibet


The monarch’s reunion with Prince Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet comes days after it was reported that he had ordered the senior Palace staff to coordinate with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a possible meeting.

"While nothing has been ruled out, conversations remain ongoing,” shared the source, while another insider said, "The King would not pass up the opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren and if there is a way of making it possible, he will do it."

They also noted that a short 24-hour trip to the UK for Meghan and the children is reportedly among the options being considered, with Harry arranging additional private security for the potential visit.

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