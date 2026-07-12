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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Aamir Khan makes bold business move after Gauri Spratt wedding

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony held at his at his sea-facing Bandra residence

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Aamir Khan makes bold business move after Gauri Spratt wedding
Aamir Khan makes bold business move after Gauri Spratt wedding

Aamir Khan has made a major business move shortly after marrying Gauri Spratt, investing in a new venture that marks his latest expansion beyond the entertainment industry.

The Don 3 star is reportedly entering a new phase with plans to build a sprawling luxury home in Mumbai for his extended family.

According to the Free Press Journal, Aamir has reportedly invested over Rs. 100 crore in apartments as part of the redevelopment of two residential buildings in Mumbai's Pali Hill.

The new structures are expected to be completed in the near future.

The completed development is expected to house a luxury sky villa, where the Talaash star reportedly hopes to bring several generations of the Khan family under one roof.

The report stated that one floor of the property has been designed as an entertainment hub, while another will belong to Junaid Khan.

Aamir and Gauri Spratt are reportedly set to live across two floors with Quinn.

According to the report, Aamir's mother, sisters and former wife Kiran Rao, along with their son Azad, are also expected to own residences within the complex, keeping the extended family together under one development.

As construction continues, the 3 Idiots star has reportedly relocated to a temporary residence in Pali Hill, where he is living with Gauri Spratt, their children and other family members.

Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt

Notably, this development came after Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt in a private registered ceremony held at his at his sea-facing Bandra residence in Mumbai.


The intimate wedding was attended by close family members and friends, with their children from previous relationships also participating in the celebrations.

Aamir Khan's children, Junaid Khan, Ira Khan and Azad Rao Khan, were present at the wedding, as was Gauri Sportt's son Quinn, from her previous marriage, making it a close-knit family affair.

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