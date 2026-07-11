Trending
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Deepika Padukone drops major second pregnancy update with hilarious meme

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announce their second pregnancy in April of this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 37 minutes ago
Deepika Padukone drops major second pregnancy update with hilarious meme
Deepika Padukone drops major second pregnancy update with hilarious meme  

Deepika Padukone has shared a major update on her second pregnancy in the funniest way possible. 

The Pathaan actress, who is expecting her second child with India's finest actor Ranveer Singh, has updated her fans on her health condition. 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, July 11, Padukone re-shared a meme which is about a pregnant lady struggling to go to the lavatory. 

"Waking up at night to use the bathroom in the 3rd trimester," the caption read over the video.

P.C. Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories
P.C. Deepika Padukone/Instagram Stories 

This update also follows Padukone's debut of her baby bump in a latest advertisement, in which she flaunts her baby bump, which has caught fans' attention.

Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump  

The commercial for a global hotel chain features the Om Shanti Om starlet dressed in a chic blue pantsuit. In the video shared on Instagram, the Jawan star can be seen effortlessly dancing her way through the luxurious property.

Notably, the campaign struck an extra chord with fans as the Padmaavat actress is expecting her second child. Reports suggest the actress filmed the ad while pregnant with her second child.

Fans' reaction 

As the new advertisement gained momentum on social media, fans flocked to the comment section with their heartiest messages. 

One user said, "Dua's Mom debuting another child globally."

"Dua's mumma slaying with that baby bump," another commented.

A third noted, "That little baby bump." 

Deepika Padukone faces backlash over Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy  

It is pertinent to note that Deepika Padukone has recently been under harsh media scrutiny due to Ranveer Singh's Don3 controversy.

The actress remains mum over the two major happenings in her life partner, one during the actor’s successful film, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the other is his mounting rift with Farhan Akhtar over his abrupt exit from his much-awaited film, Don 3.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's second baby announcement  

Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone chose to focus on her second pregnancy. 

The couple announced the new family addition in a heartfelt post on Instagram on April 19th of this year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also parents to their only daughter, Dua Padukone Singh. 


Ananya Panday turns heads in scarlet red dress at Wimbledon 2026
Ananya Panday turns heads in scarlet red dress at Wimbledon 2026
Rajpal Yadav suffers crushing blow in cheque bounce case as High Court delivers verdict
Rajpal Yadav suffers crushing blow in cheque bounce case as High Court delivers verdict
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash unveil big plans for 'Ramayana' first look: What to know
Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about 'Dhurandhar's' impact on Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan makes bold claim about 'Dhurandhar's' impact on Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' 2026 Wimbledon viral moment leaves fans annoyed
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence after backlash over 'black' comment on French footballers
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Sidharth Malhotra postpones ‘The Vvaan’ to avoid clash with wife Kiara Advani’s ‘Toxic’
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
Janhvi Kapoor gives sweet nod to boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at family celebration
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
'King' becomes Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film? Real budget revealed
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's 'Alpha' gains momentum again with day 5 box office rise
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Salman Khan's jaw-dropping new transformation revealed amid 'Maatrubhumi' CBFC drama
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding
Arjun Kapoor makes touching promise to sister Anshula after Rohan Thakkar wedding

Popular News

Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'

Anne Hathaway breaks down over Tom Holland's 'The Impossible' nod: 'Too pregnant'
2 hours ago
David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash

David Beckham hosts England football team at Inter Miami base ahead of Norway clash
an hour ago
Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids

Kate Middleton, William issue major update after King Charles reunites with Meghan, kids
2 hours ago