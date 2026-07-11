Deepika Padukone drops major second pregnancy update with hilarious meme  

Deepika Padukone has shared a major update on her second pregnancy in the funniest way possible.
The Pathaan actress, who is expecting her second child with India's finest actor Ranveer Singh, has updated her fans on her health condition.
Taking to her Instagram stories on Saturday, July 11, Padukone re-shared a meme which is about a pregnant lady struggling to go to the lavatory.
"Waking up at night to use the bathroom in the 3rd trimester," the caption read over the video.
This update also follows Padukone's debut of her baby bump in a latest advertisement, in which she flaunts her baby bump, which has caught fans' attention.
Deepika Padukone flaunts baby bump
The commercial for a global hotel chain features the Om Shanti Om starlet dressed in a chic blue pantsuit. In the video shared on Instagram, the Jawan star can be seen effortlessly dancing her way through the luxurious property.
Notably, the campaign struck an extra chord with fans as the Padmaavat actress is expecting her second child. Reports suggest the actress filmed the ad while pregnant with her second child.
Fans' reaction
As the new advertisement gained momentum on social media, fans flocked to the comment section with their heartiest messages.
One user said, "Dua's Mom debuting another child globally."
"Dua's mumma slaying with that baby bump," another commented.
A third noted, "That little baby bump."
Deepika Padukone faces backlash over Ranveer Singh's Don 3 controversy
It is pertinent to note that Deepika Padukone has recently been under harsh media scrutiny due to Ranveer Singh's Don3 controversy.
The actress remains mum over the two major happenings in her life partner, one during the actor’s successful film, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and the other is his mounting rift with Farhan Akhtar over his abrupt exit from his much-awaited film, Don 3.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's second baby announcement
Despite the ongoing controversies surrounding Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone chose to focus on her second pregnancy.
The couple announced the new family addition in a heartfelt post on Instagram on April 19th of this year.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are also parents to their only daughter, Dua Padukone Singh.