Ananya Panday turns heads in scarlet red dress at Wimbledon 2026

Ananya Panday slays every dress she slips into!
The 27-year-old Indian actress made a gorgeous appearance at the 2026 Wimbledon on Friday, July 10, turning heads in a vibrant red dress.
Spotted at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London, the actress served looks in a Ralph Lauren’s Marigot cotton-blend poplin day dress.
Keeping her accessories minimal, Panday wore light jewelry and carried a Chanel bag, making her dress take center stage.
The Student of the Year 2 actress’s appearance at the 2026 Wimbledon Championship came shortly after she made an appearance at the Paris Haute Couture Week.
She attended the high-profile event as Chanel’s first-ever brand ambassador from India.
Fans’ reactions
Ananya Panday’s stylish appearance received delightful reaction from fans, with one of them commenting, “Ananya looking gorgeous.”
“Red is love,” swooned another, while a third praised, “She looks glamorous in that stunning red dress.”
Who is Ananya Panday?
Born on October 30, 1998, Ananya Panday is an Indian actress who primarily works in Hindi films. She is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.
Ananya Panday filmography
The 27-year-old began her acting career in 2019 with roles in the romantic comedies Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Her filmography also includes Gehraiyaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Bad Newz, Khel Khel Mein, CTRL, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, and Chand Mera Dil.