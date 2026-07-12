Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja makes major announcement after abrupt 'Lock Upp 2' exit  

Sunita Ahuja has made a major announcement regarding her career after she abruptly exits Lock Upp 2.
The infamous Internet personality has shocked the world, after she suddently left the reality show due to her health concerns.
A few hours after leaving the program, Sunita confirmed her acting debut in Bollywood alongside her son, Yash Ahuja.
Sunita Ahuja's major announcement
Speaking to ANI, the mom of two said, "I’m doing a film with Yash. The film will be released in September. I love Ektaa Kapoor very much. It was because of her that I did the Netflix show, and I care for her deeply. She loves me a lot too. In Yash’s film, I’m playing the role of his mother."
"I’m working on a film with Yash, which is slated to release in September. I have immense love and respect for Ekta Kapoor. It was because of her that I did a Netflix show, and we share a wonderful bond. In Yash's film, I'm playing his mother. Perhaps I think it's the first time in the industry that a mother and son are being launched together," Sunita added.
Sunita also appealed to fans to extend the same love and support to her son as they have always shown her.
This update came shortly after she exited Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa after experiencing health issues during her stay on the reality show.
Why Sunita Ahuja left Lock Upp 2?
Fellow contestant Riyaz Aly has also left the competition. According to reports, Govinda personally arrived to accompany his wife home, while Sunita opened up about her experience on the show and addressed speculation surrounding their marriage.
According to the media reports, she made a rough exit from the reality show because of health concerns.
Although her journey ended sooner than expected, she described the reality show as one of the most memorable experiences of her life.
Speaking to Variety India, Sunita said, "This has been one of the best experiences of my life. I have no regrets. I have made lovely bonds with all the young people, who are like my children."
So far, Sunita Ahuja’s husband and popular Indian actor, Govinda has not spoken about Sunita and Yash’s combined acting debut.