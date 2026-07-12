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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali says yes to Krish Agarwal, shares romantic proposal snaps

Ida Ali has announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Krish Agarwal

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Imtiaz Alis daughter Ida Ali says yes to Krish Agarwal, shares romantic proposal snaps
Imtiaz Ali's daughter Ida Ali says yes to Krish Agarwal, shares romantic proposal snaps 

Ida Ali, Imtiaz Ali's daughter, has entered a brand-new chapter of her life, as she announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend Krish Agrawal.

The pair recently traveled to Norway for a vacation, where the dreamy proposal took place.

Ida Ali announced engagement to Krish Agarwal

On Sunday, July 12, Ida confirmed her engagement with a stunning Instagram post.

In the video, Ida could be seen showing off her diamond ring in front of gorgeous scenery. She then flipped the camera to share her surprise reaction to the proposal.

"01/07/26 11pm Ytresand," she captioned the video.


In the second post, Ida shared a carousel of clicks from her proposal, which took place in a scenic beachside, where Krish could be seen on his knees, popping the question, with a page in his hand.

The adorable social media post was simply captioned, "yes."


Bollywood pals congratulate the couple

Following the announcement, friends and notable Bollywood names flooded the post congratulating the newly engaged couple.

"SO CUTE," Khushi Kapoor wrote, with Vedang Raina and Sharvari congratulating the pair.

Orry, Aliyah Kashyap, Ahsaas Channa, and Alizeh Agnihotri were also among those who shared their joy over the announcement.

About Ida Ali

Following her father's footsteps, Ida Ali is also forging her own path in the film industry, as she directed the short film Lift at the age of 17.

Her other work includes Maya and Thai Massage. Due to her interest in film, she studied in Chapman University's Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in California.

Imtiaz Ali work front

Besides that, Imtiaz Ali has been making headlines with his film Main Vaapas Aaunga, which has earned praise from the film industry and general audience.

Main Vaapas Aunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of personal history and Partition, the period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan.


As memories from his pre-Partition life resurface, his grandson Nirvair, portrayed by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets.

Moreover, Krish Agarwal has largely remained away from the public eye; however, he often appears in Ida's social media posts, with the two sharing occasional glimpses from holidays and personal milestones. 

Details about their wedding plans have not yet been announced.

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