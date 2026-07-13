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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Ranveer Singh takes surprise career step as he set to embrace fatherhood for second time

The 'Gully Boy' actor announced second pregnancy of his wife, Deepika Padukone, earlier this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated an hour ago
Ranveer Singh takes surprise career step as he set to embrace fatherhood for second time
Ranveer Singh takes surprise career step as he set to embrace fatherhood for second time 

Ranveer Singh has halted his acting career ahead of the arrival of his second child with his wife, Deepika Padukone. 

The 41-year-old Indian actor has reportedly planned to take a break from his upcoming scheduled films, including Pralay and Jai Mehta's next directorial. 

After making headlines due to his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3, Singh is now expected to continue filming Pralay until Diwali, after which production will reportedly pause as the actor will take a paternity break, reports Variety India. 

When will Ranveer Singh resume filming for Pralay? 

The Dhurandhar star will begin shooting for his upcoming movie next month and will take the break in November. 

However, the second schedule of the film is expected to resume in 2027. 

The forthcoming zombie thriller will see the Indian superstar step into a new genre, adding another interesting title to his diverse filmography after the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.  

Before this update, it was reported that the actor began filming for Pralay in Australia, confirmed by the production, as an insider revealed, "Ranveer will start shooting for the Jai Mehta directorial in the second half of 2026." 

"The shoot is planned in Australia, and he has already kick-started prep. This is a film that requires intense physical and emotional preparation, given the scale and genre," a source noted.

About Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's second child 

This update came after Deepika Padukone unexpectedly unveiled that she is currently in her third trimester, as she is set to embrace motherhood for the second time.  

Ranveer Singh and the Padmaavat actress, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Dua, in September 2024.   

Two years after the arrival of their first baby girl, the happy couple announced their second pregnancy earlier this year.

The pair is expecting their second baby, which is due in December 2026. 

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