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Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ faces another major setback ahead of anticipated release

‘Maatrubhumi’ starring Salman Khan hit with major new blow after several controversies

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated an hour ago
Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ faces another major setback ahead of anticipated release
Salman Khan’s ‘Maatrubhumi’ faces another major setback ahead of anticipated release

Salman Khan’s new film has once again encountered a major setback.

In a Monday, July 13 report, Hindustan Times shared that the 60-year-old Indian actor’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace may face another blow in the coming days, forcing the makers to push its release back to 2027.

The movie, which was first announced as Battle of Galwan, has been facing delays before its theatrical release due to recent diplomatic developments between India and China.

For those unfamiliar, Maatrubhumi is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley border clash between the two neighbor countries, due to which the Ministry of Defence has reportedly raised concerns about the film’s sensitive subject matter and its references to China after relations between the two nations recently began to improve.


These concerns has slowed the approval process, putting the film’s planned release at risk.

Originally planned to release in April 2026, the movie was later postponed to August. However, according to insiders, the ongoing clearance issues could force the makers to once again shift the release date, this time to 2027.

“The issues are yet to be resolved. Even if they are resolved soon, it will now be difficult to secure a good release slot, as most major dates have already been taken,” a tipster told Bollywood Hungama.


They continued, “Dussehra falls on Tuesday, October 20, this year. Even the day before Dussehra usually functions like a major holiday, with collections witnessing a jump. Hence, Maatrubhumi could benefit from an extended five-day weekend of sorts. Ramayana is expected to be preponed to October 30. After that, no major release is scheduled until the last week of November, which could also work in Maatrubhumi’s favour.”

Maatrubhumi cast

Directed by Apoorve Lakhia, Maatrubhumi stars Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, Zeyn Shaw, Javed Khan, and Vipin Bharwaj.

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