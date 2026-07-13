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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Priyanka Chopra recaps memorable London vacation with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra shared photos and videos of family moments, Wimbledon and scenic outings

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra recaps memorable London vacation with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas gave fans a glimpse into her London getaway by sharing a montage of her favourite summer moments.

The Bluff starlet took to Instagram to share photos and videos of family moments, Wimbledon, scenic outings, luxury experiences and birthday celebrations.

Sharing the post, Priyanka captioned it, "These are some of my favorite things that happened during my few days in london: Having family time, watching @wimbledon at center court, the exquisite hospitality at the royal box, being included with some of the greats by my rolex family, strawberries and cream, my green @bentley, Hyde park, espresso macchiatos…”

She added, “Here's to more summer magic. PS: Check out mm in the 8th slide in the absence of @nickjonas. sound on. PSS: happy birthday @mamadjonas & @siddharthchopra89 we love you less."

The first slide captures Priyanka soaking up the Wimbledon atmosphere from the coveted Royal Box on Centre Court.

Wearing a chic white halter-neck outfit with black sunglasses, Priyanka posed with friends while enjoying the atmosphere at the iconic tennis tournament.

Another picture showed her posing beside a Bentley on the streets of London, while a close-up selfie captured her elegant look during the outing.


The carousel included Priyanka's portrait on the Rolex ambassadors display, as well as snapshots of her Royal Box invite and Wimbledon afternoon tea.

The Citadel also included heartwarming family moments, sharing photos from a train ride with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie, along with a sweet snap of Malti enjoying an ice cream.

Fans reaction on Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie moment

Soon after she dropped the photos, the fans couldn't stop gushing over the adorable mother-daughter moment.

One comment read, "Now we have got Malti joining the hair series."

Another wrote, "Nick, looks like Malti is coming for your job."

The third was mesmerised by Malti's voice and commented, "Her voice is so smooth and cute."

Another wrote, "Omg, she is too sweet. She has the best mummy ever." 

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