Alia Bhatt teams up with Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui for 'Tumbbad 2'

Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Tumbbad 2, teaming up with Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the highly anticipated sequel to the acclaimed horror-fantasy film.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter India, the Alpha star recalled being deeply impressed by the original Tumbbad, praising its distinctive storytelling and original vision.
“Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting,” Bhatt said.
She added, “To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”
Actor-producer Sohum Shah welcomed Bhatt to the project, which marks her first major horror film and her first collaboration with both Shah and Siddiqui.
“Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us,” Shah said.
He mentioned, “She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation, and I am sure the audience will get to witness something unique with her in the film. We have all witnessed her incredible performances on screen right from her debut. This is my first collaboration with her, and I am genuinely looking forward to working together.”
Tumbbad 2 released date
To note, released in 2018, Tumbbad earned acclaim for its storytelling and later became a cult hit, boosted by a successful 2024 re-release.
Tumbbad 2, currently in production, is backed by Sohum Shah Films and Pen Studios, with Prayrak Mehta also joining the cast.
The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.