Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra spark buzz with second pregnancy rumours  

Ahead of the first birthday of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, a rumour has sparked a massive buzz on the internet.
The Shershaah actors have fueled second pregnancy speculations after several fans on Reddit claimed that the two are expecting their second baby.
In a thread shared on the platform by a user, who revealed that Kiara and Sidharth are currently exploring Switzerland, where an insider overheard the actor’s conversation with a doctor on a call in his store.
Fans' reaction
As the new online chatter gained momentum on social media, the following is how fans reacted to the second baby speculations.
One mocked, "Wait, I’m out of the loop - why is that a thing? Or was that a thing during the first pregnancy too?"
"Lmao... This has got to be a plot from Ekta Kapoor's TV serial. No way this is true, just a fan’s fantasy," another bashed the fans' theories.
A third congratulated the couple, writing, "Congrats to the couple, if this is true! Wishing them the best!"
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani first preganncy
As of now, neither Kiara Advani nor Sidharth Malhotra have confirmed the news.
For those unaware, the couple announced the arrival of their only daughter, Saraayah Malhotra, on July 15th last year.
At the time, they officially introduced her to fans in a joint Instagram post, which featured an adorable photo of their newborn’s tiny feet resting in the couple’s palms.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's relationship timeline
The two tied the knot on February 7th, 2023, after meeting each other on the set of their film, Shershaah.
Kiara and Sidharth have been busy promoting their upcoming projects, as the actress is set to appear in her next film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups alongside Yash.
The Student of the Year actor’s future lineup features the highly anticipated folklore-driven thriller Vvan: Force Of The Forrest, which is scheduled for release in cinemas on September 25th, 2026.