Ariana Grande drops cryptic note as Ethan Slater 'reacts' to Ricky Álvarez romance buzz

Ariana Grande has seemingly "heard" all the rumours regarding her reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Álvarez.
The couple – who are in the headlines due to their growing romance- have recently been spotted enjoying a cosy stroll in New York City.
Ariana and Ricky have been going strong together, with insiders claiming that the popstar was the one who approached the retired footballer to rekindle their romance after her painful separation with Ethan Slater.
Ethan Slater's reaction to Ariana Grande and Ricky
As the Thank U, Next crooner's new romance with the athlete gained momentum, another source close to the Elsbeth actor suggested that the singer has snubbed her Wicked co-star as she did not directly break the news to him.
Despite Ariana's move to keep her romance with Ricky secret, Ethan managed to find out about the romance as they had mutual friends.
"Ariana hasn’t told Ethan specifically, but mutual friends have told him that she is now dating Ricky again," the tipster told Daily Mail.
The tipster further revealed, "It was important to her to still be loosely in contact with him as they still had mutual friends."
Ariana Grande's cryptic message
Now taking to her Instagram account, Ariana turned to her Instagram account to share a cryptic note which came shortly after the report revealed that Ethan had eventually found out about her relationship with Ricky.
Sharing her snap with the red background, the pop singer stated, "I hear them all say."
However, many fans believed that Ariana Grande, who parted ways with Ethan Slater earlier this year, has teased lyrics regarding her new song.
Fans' reaction
One said, "I’ve never been more excited for anything."
"Song of the century incoming," another noted.
A third commented, "There she goes… making history again."
About Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez's relationship
Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez initially sparked reconciliation rumours when they were spotted hanging out with friends at an Austin, Texas, restaurant in late June for the Grammy winner’s birthday.