Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Ariana Grande drops cryptic note as Ethan Slater 'reacts' to Ricky Álvarez romance buzz

Ricky Álvarez and Ariana Grande spark romance rumours after being spotted in Texas

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 31 minutes ago
Ariana Grande drops cryptic note after Ethan Slater learns about Ricky Álvarez romance buzz
Ariana Grande drops cryptic note after Ethan Slater 'learns' about Ricky Álvarez romance buzz 

Ariana Grande has seemingly "heard" all the rumours regarding her reunion with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Álvarez.

The couple – who are in the headlines due to their growing romance- have recently been spotted enjoying a cosy stroll in New York City. 

Ariana and Ricky have been going strong together, with insiders claiming that the popstar was the one who approached the retired footballer to rekindle their romance after her painful separation with Ethan Slater. 

Ethan Slater's reaction to Ariana Grande and Ricky 

As the Thank U, Next crooner's new romance with the athlete gained momentum, another source close to the Elsbeth actor suggested that the singer has snubbed her Wicked co-star as she did not directly break the news to him.

Despite Ariana's move to keep her romance with Ricky secret, Ethan managed to find out about the romance as they had mutual friends.

"Ariana hasn’t told Ethan specifically, but mutual friends have told him that she is now dating Ricky again," the tipster told Daily Mail.

The tipster further revealed, "It was important to her to still be loosely in contact with him as they still had mutual friends."

Ariana Grande's cryptic message 

Now taking to her Instagram account, Ariana turned to her Instagram account to share a cryptic note which came shortly after the report revealed that Ethan had eventually found out about her relationship with Ricky.

Sharing her snap with the red background, the pop singer stated, "I hear them all say."

However, many fans believed that Ariana Grande, who parted ways with Ethan Slater earlier this year, has teased lyrics regarding her new song.

Fans' reaction 

One said, "I’ve never been more excited for anything." 

"Song of the century incoming," another noted.

A third commented, "There she goes… making history again." 

About Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez's relationship  

Ariana Grande and Ricky Álvarez initially sparked reconciliation rumours when they were spotted hanging out with friends at an Austin, Texas, restaurant in late June for the Grammy winner’s birthday. 

Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce
Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce
Megan Fox throws subtle shade at ex MGK as 'embarrasisng' photos stir backlash
Megan Fox throws subtle shade at ex MGK as 'embarrasisng' photos stir backlash
Jay-Z shares heartfelt response to Blue Ivy joining him onstage
Jay-Z shares heartfelt response to Blue Ivy joining him onstage
Sydney Sweeney ignores Taylor Swift fans backlash with exciting announcement
Sydney Sweeney ignores Taylor Swift fans backlash with exciting announcement
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez set romance rumours ablaze with new photos
Will Smith drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit after ex-friend’s testimony request
Will Smith drawn into Jada Pinkett Smith lawsuit after ex-friend’s testimony request
Benny Blanco's major risk for Selena Gomez reunion amid separation shocks fans
Benny Blanco's major risk for Selena Gomez reunion amid separation shocks fans
Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo make divorce official after 10 years together
Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo make divorce official after 10 years together
North West hangs out with Kanye, Biance Censori as Kim Kardashian faces fierce backlash
North West hangs out with Kanye, Biance Censori as Kim Kardashian faces fierce backlash
Victoria Beckham to attend Spice Girls star Mel C’s wedding to Chris Dingwall?
Victoria Beckham to attend Spice Girls star Mel C’s wedding to Chris Dingwall?
Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans
Tom Holland calls ‘The Odyssey’ an ‘epic adventure’ in new message to fans
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms
Ariana Grande, Ricky Alvarez enjoy cozy stroll as rekindled romance blossoms

Popular News

Lando Norris faces Belgian GP penalty amid mounting privacy concerns

Lando Norris faces Belgian GP penalty amid mounting privacy concerns
2 minutes ago
Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

2 hours ago
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley

China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
an hour ago