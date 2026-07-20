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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Buckingham Palace appoints Andy Burnham PM after final meeting with Keir Starmer

King Charles met Keir Starmer and accepted his resignation ahead of welcoming Andy Burnham in palace

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Buckingham Palace appoints Andy Burnham PM after final meeting with Keir Starmer
Buckingham Palace appoints Andy Burnham PM after final meeting with Keir Starmer  

King Charles has appointed Andy Burnham as prime minister after accepting Keir Starmer's resignation, almost a month after the 58th Prime Minister of the UK unveiled his plans to quit, becoming the shortest-serving Labour prime minister.

Buckingham Palace confirms Andy Burnham's appointment

Addressing the key reshuffling in the government of the UK, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Monday, July 20, noting, "His Majesty received in audience the Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP and requested him to form a new Administration."


"The Rt Hon Andrew Burnham MP accepted The King's offer and kissed hands upon his appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury."

The statement came after it was reported that Andy Burnham arrived at Buckingham Palace for a meeting with King Charles.

King Charles finally accepts Keir Starmer resignation

Ahead of Burnham's appointment, the monarch met with Keir Starmer at Buckingham Palace and accepted his resignation as prime minister.

Following protocol, Starmer left the palace privately with his family after handing in his resignation.

He reportedly arrived at 11:24 a.m. on Monday, July 20, and left 30 minutes later.


The former prime minister and his wife Victoria were photographed arriving at Buckingham Palace, where they met Sir Clive Alderton (left), principal private secretary to the king.

Buckingham Palace addresses Keir Starmer's resignation

In a statement, Buckingham Palace stated, "Sir Keir Starmer MP had an audience of The King this morning and tendered his resignation as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury which His Majesty was graciously pleased to accept."

Notably, after departure plans for Keir Starmer were unveiled on June 22, it was shared that he has informed King Charles about his decision to resign over a phone call.

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