Prince George begins new chapter with 13th birthday: 13 interesting facts about the future King

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the milestone 13th birthday of their eldest son, Prince George - born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing in London.
The heir to the throne – whose real full name is George Alexander Louis was born in the same hospital where his father, Prince William, was born.
George, often praised for possessing a King like demeanor, marked his special day with a new portrait released by the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace on July 22.
The adorable new photo of King Charles’ grandson in a stylish black two-piece, paired with a white formal shirt, garnered immense praises from Royal fans across the globe.
As the Royal Family cherish George’s special day with love and warmth – let’s have a look into lesser-known facts about the future monarch.
George's first-ever foreign trip
Not many Royal fans know that George went on an international trip to Australia and New Zealand with The Prince and Princess of Wales in 2014 – when he was only 8-month-old.
Longstanding succession rule altered for George
George’s birth also marked a historic change in longstanding Royal succession rule – which ensures that William’s first born would have remained ahead of any younger sisters in the line of succession regardless of gender.
Cute playdate that garnered covereb by international media
The 13-year-old’s first playdate at a playgroup in New Zealand, made headlines in international newspapers and tabloids for capturing hearts with his cute and playful antics.
Prince's lesser-known nickname
George’s nickname at school was reportedly "PG" as his teachers and class fellows used to address students with their initials as a casual nickname.
Passion for Aston Villa like Prince William
The Royal – who is all set to go to Eton College has inherited his father's passion for Aston Villa. As revealed the William himself, George enjoys watching football and supports Aston Villa alongside him.
Love for latenight Pizza parties with siblings
As per the Prince of Wales, his eldest son is fond of enjoying pizza nights at home. William also revealed that his family enjoys making homemade pizzas together.
Queen Elizabeth II's favourite
Prince George was reportedly one of late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite great-grandchildren, she was often photographed smiling and interacting warmly with William’s son during the Royal events.
Little secret behind birthday portraits
Another lesser-known fact about Prince George is that his birthday portraits are often clicked by his mom Catherine – who is believed to have a passion for photography.
Meeting with world leader at young age
Despite his young age, George has already rubbed shoulders with world leaders including former U.S. President Barack Obama, who reportedly visited Kate’s son while he was wearing pajamas and a dressing gown.
Fondness for sweet and baking
Not many Royal fans are aware that Prince George has a sweet tooth.
Kate once revealed that she loves to bake with her children, and her eldest son helps her in the kitchen.
Prince George's role at King Charles III coronation
Much to everyone’s delight, George also played a key role at King Charles III's coronation, when he was only 9-year-old.
The second in line to the throne served as one of the King's Pages of Honour, making him the youngest future monarch to take on such a prominent ceremonial role in modern times.
Multisports skills including tennis, rugby and aviation
Following in footsteps of the senior Royals, Prince George has been trying his hands on multiple sports.
Besides football, the heir reportedly enjoys rugby, tennis, and has taken flying lessons' introductory experiences through his family's interests in aviation.
Gradually being trained for future King role
In order to gradually prepare him to become the future King of England, George is parents have prioritized a mix of public duties and ordinary childhood experiences, such as school runs, sports matches, and family holidays.
Prince George Alexander Louis is growing up with a carefully balanced royal life, unlike previous heirs.