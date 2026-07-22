Royal
  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince George begins new chapter with 13th birthday: 13 interesting facts about the future King

Kate Middleton and Prince William welcomed Prince George on July 22

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Prince George begins new chapter with 13th birthday: 13 interesting facts about the future King
Prince George begins new chapter with 13th birthday: 13 interesting facts about the future King

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating the milestone 13th birthday of their eldest son, Prince George - born on July 22, 2013 at St. Mary's Hospital's Lindo Wing in London.

The heir to the throne – whose real full name is George Alexander Louis was born in the same hospital where his father, Prince William, was born.

George, often praised for possessing a King like demeanor, marked his special day with a new portrait released by the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace on July 22.

The adorable new photo of King Charles’ grandson in a stylish black two-piece, paired with a white formal shirt, garnered immense praises from Royal fans across the globe.


As the Royal Family cherish George’s special day with love and warmth – let’s have a look into lesser-known facts about the future monarch.

George's first-ever foreign trip 

Not many Royal fans know that George went on an international trip to Australia and New Zealand with The Prince and Princess of Wales in 2014 – when he was only 8-month-old.

Longstanding succession rule altered for George

George’s birth also marked a historic change in longstanding Royal succession rule – which ensures that William’s first born would have remained ahead of any younger sisters in the line of succession regardless of gender.

Cute playdate that garnered covereb by international media

The 13-year-old’s first playdate at a playgroup in New Zealand, made headlines in international newspapers and tabloids for capturing hearts with his cute and playful antics.

Prince's lesser-known nickname

George’s nickname at school was reportedly "PG" as his teachers and class fellows used to address students with their initials as a casual nickname.

Passion for Aston Villa like Prince William

The Royal – who is all set to go to Eton College has inherited his father's passion for Aston Villa. As revealed the William himself, George enjoys watching football and supports Aston Villa alongside him.

Love for latenight Pizza parties with siblings

As per the Prince of Wales, his eldest son is fond of enjoying pizza nights at home. William also revealed that his family enjoys making homemade pizzas together.

Queen Elizabeth II's favourite

Prince George was reportedly one of late Queen Elizabeth II’s favorite great-grandchildren, she was often photographed smiling and interacting warmly with William’s son during the Royal events.

Little secret behind birthday portraits

Another lesser-known fact about Prince George is that his birthday portraits are often clicked by his mom Catherine – who is believed to have a passion for photography.

Meeting with world leader at young age

Despite his young age, George has already rubbed shoulders with world leaders including former U.S. President Barack Obama, who reportedly visited Kate’s son while he was wearing pajamas and a dressing gown.

Fondness for sweet and baking

Not many Royal fans are aware that Prince George has a sweet tooth.

 
Prince George begins new chapter with 13th birthday: 13 interesting facts about the future King

Kate once revealed that she loves to bake with her children, and her eldest son helps her in the kitchen.

Prince George's role at King Charles III coronation

Much to everyone’s delight, George also played a key role at King Charles III's coronation, when he was only 9-year-old.

The second in line to the throne served as one of the King's Pages of Honour, making him the youngest future monarch to take on such a prominent ceremonial role in modern times.

Multisports skills including tennis, rugby and aviation

Following in footsteps of the senior Royals, Prince George has been trying his hands on multiple sports.

Prince George begins new chapter with 13th birthday: 13 interesting facts about the future King

Besides football, the heir reportedly enjoys rugby, tennis, and has taken flying lessons' introductory experiences through his family's interests in aviation.

Gradually being trained for future King role

In order to gradually prepare him to become the future King of England, George is parents have prioritized a mix of public duties and ordinary childhood experiences, such as school runs, sports matches, and family holidays.

Prince George Alexander Louis is growing up with a carefully balanced royal life, unlike previous heirs.

Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years
Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years
King Charles, Queen Camilla welcome relief from UK heatwave at RHS Flower Show
King Charles, Queen Camilla welcome relief from UK heatwave at RHS Flower Show
King Charles honors second-in-line Prince George on his birthday with touching tribute
King Charles honors second-in-line Prince George on his birthday with touching tribute
Princess Kate shares emotional impact of chemotherapy during cancer recovery
Princess Kate shares emotional impact of chemotherapy during cancer recovery
Kensington Palace drops Prince George’s new photo with Kate, William’s sweet birthday wish
Kensington Palace drops Prince George’s new photo with Kate, William’s sweet birthday wish
Meghan Markle reopens Royal Family’s ‘old wounds’ in Oprah Winfrey interview
Meghan Markle reopens Royal Family’s ‘old wounds’ in Oprah Winfrey interview
Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's recovery after transplant
Crown Prince Haakon speaks out on wife Mette-Marit's recovery after transplant
Prince William's ex-'decoy' girlfriend ties the knot in unorthodox ceremony
Prince William's ex-'decoy' girlfriend ties the knot in unorthodox ceremony
King Charles, Camilla to reunite with King Felipe, Letizia on historic Spain State Visit
King Charles, Camilla to reunite with King Felipe, Letizia on historic Spain State Visit
Princess Anne subtly 'approves' Meghan Markle and King Charles reunion during Thai trip
Princess Anne subtly 'approves' Meghan Markle and King Charles reunion during Thai trip
Prince Harry eyes more UK visits with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry eyes more UK visits with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet
King Charles makes surprise Cambridge visit after key meeting with Andy Burnham
King Charles makes surprise Cambridge visit after key meeting with Andy Burnham

Popular News

Pete Hegseth demands urgent $67 billion injection for military amid Middle East costs

Pete Hegseth demands urgent $67 billion injection for military amid Middle East costs
48 minutes ago
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled
2 hours ago
Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years

Kate Middleton 'on the fence' about Prince George's future as he enters teen years

2 hours ago