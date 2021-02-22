Maulana Tariq Jamil wants to support madrassas through clothing brand Web Desk | February 22, 2021 Maulana Tariq Jamil revealed reason behind launching fashion brand

Pakistani Islamic preacher, Maulana Tariq Jamil recently confirmed that he is going to launch his own clothing brand and also disclosed that the only reason for launching to brand is to support the madrassas.

The cleric shared a video on his Instagram, in which he said, “The thought first came to me in 2000. I always wanted to run the madrassa without using zakat money. But I couldn't find enough resources for it”.

He went on, “So, when the pandemic happened, the Almighty put this thought in my head to start a business and use that money to run the Islamic institutions. That was my intention and a few of my friends collaborated with me. Hence, we launched a brand with my name”.





He added, “I don't understand where this idea of clerics running such businesses isn't righteous came from, even though a lot of religious personalities we follow have been successful businessmen”.

The scholar also clarified that launching own brand is not for profit or the competition but because he wants to see madrassas flourish.