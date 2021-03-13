Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback pictures with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Web Desk | March 13, 2021 Adnan Siddiqui shares throwback pictures with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt from film 'A Mighty Heart'

Pakistani veteran actor Adnan Siddiqui has been ruling over the hearts of his fans over the decades. The actor’s persona has outshined not only in TV dramas but on big screens as well.

Siddiqui, who recently gave his stellar performance in hit drama serial Meray Paas Tum Ho has delighted his fans with an adorable memory from past, when has shared screen space with Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in film A Mighty Heart.

It has been over a decade, when the Mom actor appeared on Hollywood cinema with stunning co-stars including Jolie and Irrfan Khan. He posted the throwback pictures on his Instagram handle on Friday.

Fans were mesmerized to see their favorite stars’ unrecognizable pictures as Siddiqui posted them on social media. As the pictures that were taken from a party at Taj Mahal Palace, in the caption, the Yeh Dil Mera star wrote, “What are the odds that some bygone treasures will pop up on my phone memory a day after I mused about what memories leave in their wake when they come calling!”





He went on to say, “A Mighty Heart will always hold an indisputably prized place in my heart for professional and personal reasons. Looking at these photographs, I suddenly have an overwhelming urge to go back in time at The Taj Mahal Palace, Colaba and relive the glory days.”

A Mighty Heart was directed by Michael Winterbottom and was co-produced by Brad Pitt. It was released in 2007.







