Priyanka Chopra discusses religious influence in latest promo Oprah Winfrey chat Web Desk | March 19, 2021 The second promo of Priyanka Chopra-Jonas in interview with Oprah Winfrey is out now

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas discusses religious influence in her life in latest promo of interview with Oprah Winfrey

After the shocking interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, renowned host Oprah Winfrey will be having the global icon and superstar Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as her next guest.

While earlier this week, the first promo of the upcoming interview was released, in which, the White Tigeractress was seen discussing about her journey and inspiration to write down her first memoir titled, Unfinished.

On Thursday, the second promo of the interview was released in which, the Quatico star talks about the religious influence on her life. The actress revealed about her secular upbringing and how she understands the spiritual energy found in the deepest roots in India.

The Fashion star will be promoting her recently released memoir in the interview with Winfrey. She asks Priyanka how reading her memoir reminded her of her own time in India and asked if she had a spiritual foundation in her life.

The Sky Is Pink actress replied to her question and said, "I think I did. In India, it is hard not to. You're right. With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it."

She revealed, “I am a Hindu. I pray, I have a temple at my home, I do it as often as I can. But truly to me, I am a believer that a higher power does exist and I like to have faith in that." The interview will be aired on Discovery+ on March 24.

Watch the promo here







