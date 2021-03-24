From Bushra Ansari to Humayun Saeed: Celebrities who are honored with awards on Pakistan Day Web Desk | March 24, 2021 The awards were handed by President Arif Alvi

Notable actors from the Pakistani entertainment industry have been honored with civil awards for their contribution towards the country.

The awards, that were handed by President Arif Alvi in the wake of Pakistan Day, are a yearly tradition to support the media.

While veteran actress Bushra Ansari and actor Talat Hussain received the Sitara-i-Imtiaz award, renowned painter Sadequain Naqvi, singer Abida Perveen and late poet Ahmed Faraz bagged Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Meanwhile, the Pride of Performance award was presented to celebrities including Humayun Saeed, Sakina Samo, and singer Ali Zafar, as well as religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Last year, Sajjad Ali, Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi, Mehwish Hayat, Babra Sharif, journalist Arshad Sharif, and comedian Iftikhar Thakur were the recipients of civil awards.

