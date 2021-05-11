Shilpa Shetty talks about ‘self-preservation after family tests positive for COVID-19 Web Desk | May 11, 2021 Shilpa Shetty shares motivational post after family tests positive for coronavirus

Last week, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty-Kundra took to her social media handle and announced that her family tested positive for COVID-19.

Recently, the Dhadkan famed actress shared a post on her Instagram handle in which, she spoke about 'self-care and self-preservation.

Taking to Instagram, the fitness diva shared a motivational post and emphasized the need of staying fit to help others.

She wrote “If you’re feeling overwhelmed by whatever is happening around us, it’s okay to take a break from social media. For everyone who is dealing with someone battling Covid-19, or has been helping others find the resources they need, I understand that this battle is not easy for any of us.”

She urged her 20.4 million followers on the platform to take some time off from their busy routine. “Take some time off. You need to mentally be in a place that allows you to think on your feet and be fit enough to help others. Do whatever allows you to strengthen yourself and come back stronger to do what you can,” she said and added “Stay strong, stay safe!”

On May 7, the Life In A Metro starlet informed her fans that her family including husband and children have been diagnosed with COVID-19, however, she herself has tested negative for it.

On the work front, Shilpa has her comeback film Hungama 2 in the pipeline.