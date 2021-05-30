Mahira Khan reveals her love for white shalwar kameez in latest IG post Web Desk | May 30, 2021

Mahira Khan reveals her love for white shalwar kameez in latest IG post

Leading Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan, who has been known for her effortless beauty and outstanding acting skills, has recently revealed that white shalwar kameez will always be her ‘first love’.

The Raees starlet took to her Instagram handle and shared her gorgeous photo while donning a kaaftan outfit. In the caption, the Parey Hut Love actress penned down a sweet note for her ‘first love.’





She wrote, “My dearest white shalwar kameez, It’s true, I’ve been cheating on you. I’m kinda in love with the Kaaftan.”

She continued, “But, you will always be my first love. Can we somehow make this work? Please. Yours X.”

The actress also said that she wanted more kaaftan. The Verna actress looked gorgeous in the latest stunning picture and fans can’t stop gushing over her. The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.