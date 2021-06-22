Home > Bollywood Shahid Kapoor set to make his digital debut, goes live Zainab Nasir | June 22, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Star Shahid Kapoor detailed he was nervous as he ventured into a new medium, the digital platform, to make his debut.

Shahid will make his debut with the new series, written by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

He gained acclaim through his natural performance in a slew of blockbuster films, ranging from Padmaavat, Jab We Met, Haider, Kaminey to Kabir Singh.

In an Instagram Live Session today, the well seasoned actor voiced his doubts by saying, “success in the movies doesn't guarantee acceptance on OTT platforms.”

He added, "I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform.”

The actor’s film Kabir Singh marked 2 years. He was seen celebrating and interacting with his fans on the film’s second anniversary.

Shahid stated, “The long form formats are more difficult to pull off.”

He elaborated, "You can't just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don't think I'm experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform.’’

In conclusion, "Most of the time when I've finished my movies, whether it was Haider or Kabir Singh, I always used to hope I've been able to bring out every aspect of this character. When you have more time, it allows you to share more of him with the audience.”