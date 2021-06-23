Home > Bollywood Priyanka Chopra touches on the ‘democratization of the film industry Zainab Nasir | June 23, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Priyanka Chopra touches on the ‘democratization’ of the film industry

Priyanka Chopra recently voiced her thoughts on how OTT platforms have democratised the film industry.

In a chat with reporters at a virtual Press Conference for the launch of platform ZEE5 in the U.S the actress said, "That's what you're seeing in Indian cinema - the freedom of streaming services is allowing people to have larger thoughts than the formula that existed before."

"That there should be five songs, a fight sequence. That formula has gone away. Now people want to tell great, real stories, with which they identify.”

Priyanka added, "It's amazing because it gives new writers, actors, filmmakers an opportunity to come into an industry that was monopolised for a long time by very specific number of people. It's a great time for growth, entertainment and specifically for Indian cinema.”

"It's spreading culture, teaching people, educating them, there's a large, new audience that is being exposed to all kinds of Indian cinema.”

"I have been one of the very few people who have had the privilege of being able to be in the entertainment business in two of the largest entertainment industries in the world."

In conclusion, "My quest is to be able to create more recognition, representation and to be able to have South Asians feel seen and heard, especially within the international community outside of South Asia.”