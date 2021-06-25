Home > Bollywood Manissha Lamba speaks up about Bollywoods casting couch Sakina Mehdi | June 25, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Manissha Lamba speaks up about Bollywood’s casting couch

Bollywood actress Manissha Lamba sat down for an interview with a publication and opened up about casting couch in film industry.

Lamba shared, “I think in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try. This industry is not any different. I definitely have faced things like the person not confirming for the film and saying, ‘Why don’t you meet for dinner? Let’s talk.’ And I am like, ‘No, why don’t we meet in the office? I don’t know about dinner but I am definitely free, we can set up a time and meet in the office tomorrow, if you want to discuss further’.”

She added, "I have handled it like that. It has not happened much to me to my face. But whenever it has happened, I have handled it in a way where I have pretended not to understand what you are saying.”