Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note for her brother on his birthday

Bakhtawar Ahmed | June 26, 2021

Parineeti Chopra pens heartfelt note for her brother on his birthday

Famed Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently penned a loving birthday tribute to her ‘toothless, sensitive, cute” brother Shivang Chopra.

The actress, who was recently seen in the Girl on the Train, turned to her Instagram handle to share the note. Alongside the heart-touching note, the Ishaqzaade starlet posted a bunch of adorable family photos and videos in the post.

The note she wrote, reads, “The kind who will hide little notes for me to find, the kind who will spell my name in socks just to make me laugh, the kind who will act like an idiot on a London escalator, the kind who will crack the lamestttt jokes and then laugh at them himself;"

"Can you believe this toothless, sensitive, cute little child is a 27 year old doctor? Aaaaah. My heart is full. Happy bday Shaangluuu. You grow a year older and wiser today, and I am proud to say you show every little sign of it,” Parineeti added.

The Saina actress concluded her note on saying, “What more to say except - I charge $500 per compliment, please make the transfer within 3 working days. Thanks and regards.”