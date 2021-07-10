Home > Entertainment Engin Altan Duzyatan and daughter Alara’s adorable new snap melts hearts on internet Bakhtawar Ahmed | July 10, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Engin Altan Duzyatan and daughter Alara’s adorable new snap melts hearts on internet

Famed Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has won over the hearts of his millions of fans once again after a sweet photo of him with daughter Alara went viral on the internet.

Engin’s wife Neslisah Alkoclar left his fans gushing after she shared the adorable click of her husband with daughter Alara.

Taking to her Instagram, Neslisah posted the lovely photo on Friday, and also shared a sweet note on father-daughter love.





She wrote in Turkish which reads, ‘Lots of father's love. my dears #alara” followed by a heart emoticon. The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts.

Engin played the titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul. The series received global fame including love and praise from Pakistan.