Ayeza Khan requests fans to pray for Turkey over deadly wildfires Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 02, 2021

Ayeza Khan requests fans to pray for Turkey over deadly wildfires

Leading Pakistani TV actress Ayeza Khan has urged her fans and followers to pray for Turkey as wildfires forced more people to flee their homes on Sunday.

Since the fires erupted on Wednesday, six people have died and more than 330 have received medical treatment.

Taking to her Instagram, the Chupke Chupke famed actress made a request to everyone to pray for Turkey as she wrote, “Pray for Turkey” followed by a folded hands emoticon.

In her next Story, the Mehar Posh actress shared ‘Dua’ for rain as she prays for the country, where raging wildfires had now threatened people and tourists to evacuate the hotels and homes.

Several other showbiz celebrities and public figures have expressed their concerns over Turkey’s worst natural disaster.

Investigators are trying to establish if some of the fires were started deliberately. According to AFP, Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade, official data show, with nearly 95,000 hectares (235,000 acres) burned so far this year, compared with an average of 13,516 at this point in the year between 2008 and 2020.

According to the media, Turkey has suffered the worst fires in at least a decade. Tourists have been relocated from beaches in south-western Turkey as 13 cities are engulfed in the raging wildfire, not just destroying forest covers but also destroying people’s homes and leaving animals in danger.