Pakistani veteran star Durdana Butt hospitalized

Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 03, 2021

Famed Pakistani veteran actress Durdana Butt has been shifted to the hospital after her health deteriorated. According to latest updates, the comedy-drama Fifty-Fifty famed actress has been put on a ventilator.

The news regarding Durdana, was revealed by Pakistani actor Khalid Malik in an Instagram post on Monday morning.

Sharing a throwback photo of the Tanhaiyaan actress, Khalid wrote, “Please pray for her health. The sweetest Durdana Butt apa is on the ventilator.”





He added, “Please pray for her health. Allah grant her complete shifa. Ameen.” The Cake actor however, did not mention when and where Durdana was hospitalized.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars flooded the comment section with prayers and love for Durdana shortly after Malik shared the post on Instagram.

Durdana Butt is best known for her roles in dramas Fifty Fifty, Aangan Terha, Ruswai, Intezaar and Tanhaiyaan.