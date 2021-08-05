Home > Bollywood Ajay Devgn touches upon romance with Kajol: ‘We are perfect for each other’ Zainab Nasir | August 05, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Ajay Devgn touches upon romance with Kajol: ‘We are perfect for each other’

Actor Ajay Devgn opened up on his love story with Kajol, how it blossomed as time passed and what difference she made in his life.



The couple tied the knot in 1999 and shared two children between them, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in 2019, Ajay said, "Kajol and I are certainly perfect for each other, but everybody is different. I just urge people to let their partner be. Don’t try to change who they inherently are...I don’t know what attracted me to her. Actually we both don’t know what it was…. We began talking, then we became friends and eventually we decided to get married. We didn’t even propose to each other. It just happened naturally.”

Earlier in a chat with Pioneer, the actor revealed, "I had met Kajol once before we started shooting for Hulchul. Honestly, I wasn’t very keen to meet her after that. When you meet her for the first time, she comes across as a loud, arrogant and a very talkative person. Moreover, we were very different from each other in terms of personality. But, I guess what is meant to happen, happens."

He added, “So Kajol is talkative and I’m quiet."

For those unversed, Kajol and Ajay met on the sets of the film HulChul and got married 4 years later.







