Aima Baig shares gorgeous snaps from her trip to northern highlands

Pakistani music queen Aima Baig has become the latest social media sensation as the singer has left her millions of fans swooning with her stunning pictures and videos from her recent trip to the northern areas.

The Groove Mera crooner turned to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared her gorgeous new snaps and videos. In the caption, the Chan Ve singer wrote, “Since everybody has been sharing photo dumps on Instagram. I couldnt resist, but wanted to feel cool too lol.”

“These photos are from last week when i took a trip to Northern areas without tech, well i had my phone with me but i swear i wasnt using it as much without makeup and no filters,” Baig said.

The Baazi singer continued, “People should try this detox more often, it feels pretty amazing.”

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on the singer shortly after she posted the dazzling snaps. Commenting on the post, acclaimed actress Mehwish Hayat simply dropped heart and fire emoticons.