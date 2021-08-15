Feroze Khan thanks fans for love as he reaches 5 million followers on Instagram Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 15, 2021 Share Next Story >>>

Feroze Khan thanks fans for love as he reaches 5 million followers on Instagram

Leading Pakistani TV and film actor Feroze Khan has extended gratitude to his fans for their love and support after he reached five million followers on Instagram.

The actor, who is winning all the praise and love for his outstanding performance in currently run Geo TV’s drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3, turned to the Facebook-owned app, and shared his dapper picture to thank his fans for their love and support.

In the caption, the Khaani star wrote, “I’m at 5 million of YOU today, the story starts here. With a huge thanks and love. #ALLHUMDULLILAH.”





Fans and fellow showbiz stars congratulated Khan on achieving the five million milestone. Turkish actor Celal AL, who essays the role of Abdur Rehman in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also congratulated the Ishqiya for crossing the five million followers on the platform.

Celal commented in Turkish language saying “Maşallah Gardaşımm” followed by clapping hands emoticon.

On the work front, Khan celebrated Khuda Aur Mohabbat’s massive success as the drama serial has achieved a historic milestone of becoming the first ever drama to cross 1 billion views on YouTube.