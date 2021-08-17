Yasir Nawaz announces his retirement from industry Zainab Nasir | August 17, 2021 Share

Yasir Nawaz announces his retirement from industry

Yasir Nawaz shared the news of his retirement from the showbiz industry on social media.



The news came as a shock for the public, especially those who loved his work.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the producer shared the news, “I have stopped directing and producing serials.”





Yasir Nawaz had directed many blockbuster serials ranging from Tum Kon piya, Chup Raho, Saat Pardon Main, Thori Si Wafa and many others.

Apart from directing serials for the small screen he also ventured into production on the big screen.

Mehrunisa V Lub U, Wrong No., Wrong No. 2, are some of his famous directions.

Yasir Nawaz tied the knot with host Nida Yasir in 2002 and together they share 3 children.