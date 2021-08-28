Shehzad Roy corrects Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s claim over viral video Bakhtawar Ahmed | August 28, 2021 Share

Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy took to Twitter on Friday and humbly corrected Bollywood actor Anupam Kher’s claim over a viral video of children playing music using tin cans and containers as musical instruments for their marching band.

Earlier, the veteran actor of Bollywood actor took to his Twitter handle on August 18 and shared a viral video of talented kids from Hunza, Pakistan and claimed they were from Indian village.

The Teri Soorat famed singer on Friday humbly responded to the claims made by Kher, saying “Sir AnupamPKher Thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back. You say that these talented kids are from Bharat, a humble correction, these kids are in fact from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need.”

