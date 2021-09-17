Naimal Khawar cuddles with her son Mustafa in latest loved-up photo Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 17, 2021 Share

Naimal Khawar cuddles with her son Mustafa in latest loved-up photo

Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar Khan's new loved-up picture with son Mustafa has made fans go gaga. The actress is soaring in love as she embraces her one-year-old baby in her latest social media update.

The Verna actress turned to her Instagram on Thursday and shared an adorable photo of herself with her toddler.

'Mera Sukoon (My Peace)," she captioned the photo.

Naimal welcomed Mustafa with husband Hamza Ali Abbasi in July 2020, a year after tying the knot.The celebrity couple had announced the birth of their son on social media on August 3, 2020.