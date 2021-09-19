Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari sends plea to voters Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 19, 2021 Share

Lux Style Awards 2021: Hiba Bukhari sends plea to voters

Pakistan showbiz industry’s young emerging talent Hiba Bukhari recently turned to her social media and requested her fans and followers to vote for her to win the 2021 Lux Style Awards.

The Fitoor famed actress, who has been nominated for her performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial, Deewangi, under the viewer’s choice category for Best Female Actor in 2021 LSAs, issued an urgent plea to fans to slip in their votes to make her win the biggest award.

She shared her plea on Instagram Stories and also included a short caption that included a number of hopeful emoticons, and read, “Guys vote.”

Hiba is competing against actresses Yumna Zaidi, Ayeza Khan and Saboor Ali.