Iqra Aziz posts throwbacks snaps of her glamorous looks from LSAs 2019 Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 25, 2021

Pakistan showbiz industry's much-adored actress Iqra Aziz, who's winning hearts with her stellar performance in Geo Entertainment's hit drama serial Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, recently left her fans and followers stunned as she posted a series of throwback snaps, featuring her iconic red carpet wardrobe choice at the Lux Style Awards 2019.

Fans were truly awestruck at the moment, when the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actress had graced the red carpet in her all white floor-length gown.

It was the 18th LSAs, the starlet was over the moon as her long-time boyfriend Yasir Hussain went down on one knee and proposed on her at the star-studded ceremony. Both the actors got married in an extravagant ceremony in 2019.

The emotional moment, which took the internet by storm, will always have a special place in Iqra's heart.





The Raqeeb Se actress, who seems to be ready for the 20the edition of Lux Style Awards 2021, took to Instagram on Friday to mesmerize her fans with best of her throwback snaps.

Captioning the photos, she wrote, "It is time for a throwback! We all know Lux Style Awards 2019 has a special place in my heart for obvious reasons but it has also been my favorite look I have worn during any LSAs! "

Geo Entertainment is leading the nominations list of the LSAs 2021 with a total of 25 nods in different categories as its dramas have won hearts of viewers and received applause from the critics due to its production values, directorial excellence and star-studded cast.

Pakistan's much-loved star Faysal Quraishi has been nominated for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice award for his drama serial Muqaddar along with Danish Taimoor (Deewangi), Hamza Ali Abbasi (Alif) and Imran Ashraf (Kahin Deep Jalay).