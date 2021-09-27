Bhumi Pednekar recalls her journey as ‘Eco friendly’ warrior Zainab Nasir | September 27, 2021 Share





Bhumi Pednekar recalls her journey as ‘Eco friendly’ warrior





Actress Bhumi Pednekar shared how she started her career as an Eco- friendly warrior playing an important role in global response to climate changes.

Bhumi wants to use her power to influence humanity and take steps in spreading awareness for the planet.

At her speech in the Climate Week, New York, Bhumi said, “I am glad to have drawn the focus on the vital role India will play in global response to climate emergency.”

She added, “My session was about how people in places of power, including celebrities and influencers, can start a conversation at the centre stage. I also spoke about how I, as an individual, began my journey as a climate warrior and why I’m so passionate about it and the different ways we can create noise, spread information and awareness.”

The actress stated, “I’m an influencer. There are people who want to listen to me. I need to use that power to benefit humanity.”

Bhumi signed off by elaborating, “I started this journey at a young age and it has been a solo one. Climate change is real. We’re in a crisis and we need action right away. That can only happen when people from all walks of life come together and realise that this is the largest threat that humanity has ever faced.”

“I’m trying to lead a sustainable life. It’s not always easy and there are moments when I wonder if I’ve slipped. At home, I’m like a school teacher making sure that water doesn’t get wasted. We segregate our waste at the source. Single use plastics are a big no in my family. Even my vanity is single use plastic free. We make sure that plastics are recycled. We compost our wet waste at home and make fodder out of it. If I have to pick up coffee from an outlet, I take my reusable mug. I carry my own water bottle and cutlery.”